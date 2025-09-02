Final Regular Season Predictions for the Raiders Season, and Why
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2025 season this Sunday at the New England Patriots as the regular season is finally here.
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we explore our final predictions for the 2025 regular season, clearly outlining the tangible reasons behind these forecasts.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
The Los Angeles Rams unexpectedly released LB Brennan Jackson, and the Raiders quickly snatched him up.
It was a coup for Pete Carroll and John Spytek to add the talented youngster to a defensive unit that Maxx Crosby leads.
Jackson spoke on Monday, and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Linebacker Brennan Jackson
Q: I'm sure it was kind of a whirlwind what happened in Los Angeles and then getting picked up by the Raiders. How'd that kind of all play out for you, and were you confident that there was going to be a landing spot?
Brennan Jackson: "Yeah, I mean, I was confident there'd be a landing spot, but obviously it was a whirlwind. Nothing really prepared me for that moment, just to kind of be sitting there wondering what's going to happen, but me and my team were confident, and obviously I'm super blessed to be here."
Q: You've been here a few days. What have your impressions been of the Raiders and this defense?
Jackson: "Yeah, I think this team is just a really good, cohesive unit. Obviously, we've got a lot of great leadership with Maxx [Crosby] here. Just really excited to learn from him and all the other guys. And I can tell everybody flies around, and competition is a huge thing here, which I love. So, super excited to compete every day and keep earning some trust from the coaches."
Q: Did Pete Carroll and John Spytek say what your role is and what you're going to do?
Jackson: "Yeah, I think just coming in, just being a good depth piece right now, but honestly, just every single day, I'm trying to pick up on some new things. Obviously, it's a new scheme, new players. So just every day, just trying to build confidence in them, that they can put me on the field and I'll produce."
Q: Did you know much about this team before you arrived here, or are you just kind of learning on the f ly?
Jackson: "Learning on the fly."
Q: What are you most comfortable doing, hand in the ground, lining upright, what would you say you're most comfortable with or does it matter?
Jackson: "I think it just comes with doing it. I think I can get comfortable doing anything. Last year, obviously was different for me, being a two-point guy, whereas in college, I was always three-point. So, I think finding some familiarity in that again is going to be huge in my game. On the first two days, obviously getting the rust off. But no, I think it's going to be awesome. Just as I get more reps and accumulate the t ime on the field doing it, I think I'll find comfortability in it again."
Q: What is it about having that versatility, what was it that was so important to make you sure that you were a versatile guy like you are?
Jackson: "I think just being able to play in any scheme, finding new things to add to my toolbox, whether that be dropping back in the coverage or rushing the passer from different places on the line of scrimmage. I think it can all add to my versatility. But as I've been here, just kind of getting back in the groove of things and playing just three-down, four-down, both hands in the dirt, just getting back to doing that again has been really fun out there, just finding my comfortability back in that again."
