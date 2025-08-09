Raiders' Kolton Miller Is Looking For Positive Momentum
The Las Vegas Raiders want to start building something special with the new regime they have in place. The Raiders now have a veteran head coach in Pete Carroll who knows what it takes to have consistent success in the NFL. The Raiders wanted a head coach with experience and who has a proven record of winning in the National Football League. Carroll brings that and more.
Carroll has brought the energy and all his experience to the Raiders this offseason to start getting the franchise back in order. Carroll knows what it takes, and he knows it starts by winning games when it counts during the season. The Raiders have not been able to put together a good season for the most part for the last two decades.
Carroll faces many challenges in taking over the Raiders. But he has turned programs and teams around before. This offseason, Carroll got right to work with new general manager John Spytek. And they went after players that they believe are the best players that can help the Raiders win a lot of games this season. They also went after players in the 2025 NFL Draft, whom they believe will help them win in the future.
Carroll and Spytek have now put the Raiders in the right position to have success not only this season but also for many years to come. And they are only getting started.
Training Camp
"I feel like the pace has been high since OTAs," said Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller. "We have been getting after it since OTAs and that carried over to training camp. We get after it each day, the right way, trying to get each other better, and you know Pete is always harping, pushing the guy across from you, as well as the guy behind you."
"We are trying, you know, to show the young guys as much as we can and compete against the guys across from us each day, and we are looking to improve each day."
The Raiders will have a lot of momentum going into the season, and that is good. But the Raiders know that they still have to go out there and win games. They have to prove things are changing, and they can do that this season.
