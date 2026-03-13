Newest Raider Tyler Linderbaum Is Ready to Get Things Started

The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten better over the past week. The free agents that they brought in are ready to win now, but also players who will be here for the next few years. Remember, general manager John Spytek has said that he wants to do this the right way and not just for now, but something that is going to be stable and consistent.

That is the way that the Raiders are looking to go towards starting next season. These free agent signings show what the Raiders are looking to do.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Raiders Newest Player Ready to get things started

The Silver and Black are the team that is having the best free agency. The Raiders have signed one of the best, if not the best, free agents this offseason, in center Tyler Linderbaum. The Raiders made it clear that they were going on in on Linderbaum, and he got a deal that he liked, and now he is a Raider. But that is not what sold him completely on the Raiders. Linderbaum liked with the Raiders are doing and likes the fit he will have with head coach Klint Kubiak and the offense starting next season.

Linderbaum is the best center in the NFL, and he is only 25 years old. Getting a player like that and playing his best football right now is great for this Raiders team. The offensive line was a problem for the Raiders, and they now have a huge answer that will anchor the offensive line next season. The Raiders did what they wanted and upgraded the offensive line with Linderbaum. He is going to make a huge difference. He is ready to get things started and is excited for the future with the Raiders.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) and center Corey Bullock (67) enter the field for warm up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"A big reason of chosing the Raiders is the belief in what we are trying to build here," said Tyler Linderbaum. "The belief in coach Kubiak, John Spytek. Just the opportunity to build something special and be a part of it is what really drew me ... Coach Kubiak's system is going to be a great fit for me. Really going to try to excel at the things I am good at."

"Also, being a player and bringing in leadership qualities. Earning the trust of my teammates, from the coaches, and really trying to build something special ... When that ball is snapped, you go as hard until that whistle is blown."