Raiders' Pete Carroll Is Finding His Leaders
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to take that next step of turning things around with their franchise. They had a lot of turnover this offseason, but it is for the better. The Raiders now have a head coach who knows a lot about winning at a high level in the National Football League. Pete Carroll will lead the Raiders this season and is looking to win a lot of games right away. He is not looking to waste any time doing that.
Carroll has proven that he can turn around struggling teams and get them playing better football. That is what he is gonna do with the Raiders. And the Raiders need a coach like Carroll because he knows how to handle and get out of a situation like the one that the Raiders have been dealing with. Carroll also made moves this offseason, that have put the team in a better position to be successful.
Carroll has been bringing the energy every day since he got hired, and the players and Raiders Nation get to see it in training camp. It has had a great effect on the team, and they are feeding off that energy. Carroll is giving his team everything he can to be successful, and that includes bringing the energy every day, and he expects his players to do the same when they take the field.
One player that Carroll has enjoyed coaching so far is Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby. Carroll likes his work ethic and the leadership he brings to the team day in and day out.
Maxx Crosby's Leadership
"He is a constant leader. He is the leadership, he is it," said Carroll on NFL Network. "He is a great competitor. There is nothing he will not do to get the job done. He is the hardest worker. Earliest guy in the building, last guy to leave, all of that legitimately. What makes him the top of my scale in this area is that he cares about helping others. It is really important to him to help other people."
"He will set the tone, he will reach out, he will counsel, he will whatever, and he his wild as hell too, which is great."
