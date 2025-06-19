How Raiders' Pass Rush Stacks Up Against AFC West
The Las Vegas Raiders hung their hat on their defense over the last few seasons.
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham has done an admirable job keeping the team’s head above water because of the defense, even when the team has experienced several injuries on that side of the ball.
The best way to disrupt an opposing team’s offense is to apply pressure to the quarterback. The Philadelphia Eagles blew out the Raiders’ rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, in the Super Bowl due to their excellent defensive line.
The Raiders will want to get after the quarterback next season, as will the rest of the AFC West. How does Las Vegas stack up against its division?
Let’s evaluate the rest of the AFC West’s pass rush units.
The Chiefs have one of the game's best young pass rushers in George Karlaftis. According to Pro Football Focus, Karlaftis generated 61 total pressures and finished with eight sacks.
Kansas City also has one of the best interior rushers in the NFL in Chris Jones, who may be the best defensive tackle in the game.
With those two and a breakout candidate in Felix Anudike-Uzomah, and draft picks like Ashton Gillotte and Omarr Norman-Lott, the Chiefs could be one of the best defenses in the league again.
The Los Angeles Chargers were an elite defensive unit last season thanks to DC Jesse Minter. Khalil Mack is older but still playing at a high level.
Joey Bosa is no longer in the fold, but Minter’s defense generated the fifth-most sacks in the NFL at 49. Minter does not need top-end talent to have an elite defense.
Despite a less-than-desirable interior, Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu, plus draft picks like Kyle Kennard and Jamaree Caldwell, the Chargers could have a top-half pass rush.
The Denver Broncos had the most sacks in the NFL last season with 63, as DC Vance Joseph was one of the best coordinators in the league. They should pose another threat to the Raiders in 2025 as they did last season.
Nik Bonitto had a breakout season with 13.5 sacks, while Jonathon Cooper totaled 10.5. The Broncos added two Day 3 picks in Sai’Vion Jones and Que Robinson (17.5 combined sacks), who could rotate in.
The Raiders have one of the best defensive players in the NFL in Maxx Crosby, while Malcolm Koonce is back from injury. Christian Wilkins should provide interior pass rush if healthy, and Tyree Wilson will be a depth contributor.
The AFC West is stacked with top-tier defenses, and the Raiders have a pass rush that matches up with the teams in front of them.
If that group plays to its potential, they could knock off one of those teams for a postseason spot.
