Raiders' AFC West Outlook Is Finally on the Upswing

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of reasons why they should bechopeful for the 2026 season. They get to see their first look at their play caller and quarterback of the future, while also seeing how they can boost the offensive weapons already on their roster.

Klint Kubiak will have a wide array of weapons at his disposal in his first season as the Raiders' head coach, including the first overall pick. Fernando Mendoza is stepping into a division where every team already has its franchise quarterback. How did his outlook on his rookie season just get a lot better?

Help From Afar

ESPN sources: the Chiefs and Rams are working on a blockbuster trade that would send All-Pro CB Trent McDuffie to Los Angeles for a package that would include the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft.



McDuffie would be expected to sign a long-term deal with… pic.twitter.com/qM4EIIaR5a — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2026

The Raiders were at the bottom of the AFC West for a consecutive season. The only game they won against a divisional opponent was their Week 18 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, where they won by two points, in a game where the Chiefs' offense was missing the majority of their starters.

For them to now trade away their best defensive player to a team in the NFC West, bodes extremely well for the Raiders and their future in the division. Mendoza will still have to play against Pat Surtain II and that impressive Denver Broncos defense twice a season, but Trent McDuffie was far from an easy matchup in his own right. Getting a corner of his caliber off the team will only make it easier for Mendoza to throw against a defense that's been on the decline.

Of course, there is some tradeoff to this. The Chiefs now have two first-round picks, and with the moves they've been making to clear up cap space, they could be doing all this in preparation for making an even bigger splash in free agency or the draft.

The Raiders finished in 4th place in a grueling AFC West, but plenty of signs show that that may not be the case in 2026. John Spytek and Kubiak still have to make a lot of moves to make their roster better around the edges, but it's not hard to see this team ascending when the rest of their competition is falling.

This is doubly the case if they can keep Maxx Crosby for the foreseeable future. He was always one of the best defensive players in the AFC West, but is now at least one of the top three defenders in their division.

That'll be a huge help for Mendoza in his rookie season, and their success as a franchise as they head into a new direction.

