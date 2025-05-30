Maxx Crosby on What's Different With Raiders in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders made several significant roster moves and coaching decisions in the 2025 offseason.
Starting with the hires of Pete Carroll and John Spytek, and continuing with the drafting of Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders are serious about turning things around and becoming a winning franchise again.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby, who earned a major contract extension this offseason, has been around the team for several years and knows what real change can look like. He senses a different energy around the Silver and Black as they progress through the young offseason.
He spoke about why the team feels different this year on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“You enjoy showing up every single day,” he said. “It’s been so fun. It reminds me of that college energy, if that makes any sense. Our team is super close. We truly enjoy being around each other all the time. It’s not like we haven’t in the past. How it’s designed, the culture and everything goes, we’re just constantly doing things together, and we’re always competing and doing certain events and certain things together.
Pete is the engine behind that. He has a formula that he lives by, and it’s no joke. It’s amazing because it’s real. Everybody lives by it, and if you don’t live by that standard, as far as a coach or player, you’re not going to last. He’s very serious about it, and it’s a winning formula. He’s done it and won national championships, Super Bowls, doing it this way. So, he knows how to do it, and he’s implementing that every day. He puts it on the players to continue furthering that culture. So, being a captain and leader, that’s something I take really seriously.
I’ve been a part of a lot of different regimes and different identities as far as culture and things like that, but this one has been incredible. So, it’s been really dope, just seeing how the guys respond, having competitions at the end of practice, it’s so dope.”
The Raiders have not been to the postseason since the 2021-2022 season. With a coach who has won at the NFL level for over a decade, their fortunes could turn around sooner rather than later.
