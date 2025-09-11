Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Catches Senseless Shade After Debut
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. One week into the regular season and the critics have reappeared.
Tough Crowd
Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk recently shared his thoughts on Jeanty, after the rookie running back had a lackluster debut. Jeanty finished his first professional start with 19 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown.
“Ashton Jeanty, I know he’s the star, but … I don’t like the way Ashton Jeanty looks. He has not impressed me once yet,” Simms said.
“He has not impressed me once yet. There’s a lack of explosion that I think is lacking for a guy that was drafted in the top 10. I’m hoping I’m wrong because I loved watching him in college football, but I’ve not been thoroughly impressed at all.”
As Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll previewed the Raiders second game of the season, he explained what he believes held Jeanty back Sunday against the New England Patriots. Carroll also noted that he does not see Jeanty having similar problems moving forward.
“Ashton was hyped. He was jacked up and he would tell you, I think, that he wishes he had been a little more patient on some reads and things like that. That will come. He didn’t look like that in preseason," Carroll said.
"This game, being out there, being called on to play and carry the ball 19 times, it was a little bit different for him. He’ll play way better, he’ll see things more clearly. I know he was a little frustrated by that.”
There would be no better time to get Jeanty going than the team's home opener against a division rival that beat them twice last season. Jeanty helps the Raiders in several ways, even when it does not show up on the stat sheet. He will do so again on Monday night against the Chargers.
It is far too soon to worry about Jeanty, as it was just one game, and a rain-soaked game on the road at that. It may not have directly impacted Jeanty's stats but even having him in the backfield made the Patriots so concerned about the run that it left them vulnerable elsewhere.
