Raiders Veteran Has Strong Advice for Former Teammate Christian Wilkins
Just a few days into the season, John Spytek and the Las Vegas Raiders' new front office encountered the first significant problem. The Raiders abruptly decided to release veteran tackle Christian Wilkins after the two sides disagreed on how to handle his rehab.
Wilkins suffered a foot injury five weeks into last season and would never play for the Raiders again. The Raiders' quick release of Wilkins allows them to move on and continue establishing a new identity.
However, additional alleged details about Wilkins' release have been reported.
NFL insider Josina Anderson broke the story, noting that an "incident involving a teammate" factored into Wilkins' release. ESPN's Adam Schefter elaborated further.
"From speaking to people inside the locker room, I think that what everybody is dancing around and tiptoeing around is, when you speak to people there, inside the locker room, they say that Christian playfully went to kiss a teammate on top of his head. The same people said that the player took offense to it," Schefter said on the Pat McAfee show.
"So, that is what everybody has been dancing around and tapdancing around is, an incident in the locker room, where he allegedly playfully kissed a teammate on top of his head, and that teammate took felt offended by it. That is what a lot of this talk and speculation, that people have been just floating around out there, has been about."
Following training camp, Pete Carroll expressed that he and the rest of the team have moved on from Wilkins altogether, without confirming that the incident happened.
It does not appear that this situation or Wilkins' release has negatively impacted the Raiders on the field, as training camp has been productive. The Raiders were already preparing as if he would not be available due to his rehab situation.
Their decision to release Wilkins was the best decision for a Raiders team looking to move past players who are distractions, as Wilkins appears to have been.
"Really, I don't. I have no comment to make. We made a decision on what we're doing, and we're moving with it. And we'll see how that all unveils itself in time," Carroll said.
Raiders veteran and fellow defensive tackle Adam Butler is coming off the best season of his career after stepping up when the Raiders needed him most last season. Butler earned a new contract this offseason, solidifying his value to the Raiders and their new front office.
Butler offered a few words when asked about the situation.
"Yeah, we pretty much just kind of moved on from the situation. I really don't want to comment further on it, but I will say that whatever you're going through as a person -- athlete, non-athlete, whoever, whatever your struggle is, if you got something going on in life, just talk to somebody," Butler said.
"Get some therapy. Whatever your deal is, is your deal. Somebody out there in this world full of the billions of people is willing to listen. They're willing to listen, hear you out, and help you work through whatever you need to work through, but don't make any hasty decisions. Get help."
