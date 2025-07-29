WATCH: Raiders DT Adam Butler Reviews Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive line will have to overcome the loss of Christian Wilkins this season. However, they were already prepared to do so, as veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler, who is coming off the best season of his career, is ready to lead the charge.
Butler spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Pete Carroll spoke to the media following Organized Team Activities. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: We just heard from Raheem Mostert, and it sounds like there's a lot of optimism about turning what was the league's worst rushing attack into one of the league's better ones, especially given that you love to run the rock and Chip Kelly has had a documented success of doing so. Over the recent weeks, have you guys figured out how you're going to maybe divvy up the workload between [Ashton] Jeanty and Mostert?
Coach Carroll: “They're going to show us that when they get the chance to compete. I love having multiple guys play. I'm not relying on one guy. Thunder and lightning back in the day, you know, whatever it takes to get it done. So, we're going to let the guys play for their play time. Raheem, I love having him. He's an experienced guy who's been a great speedster for years. We've defended him for years. He's been a real nightmare for us.
"And I think Zamir [White] had a really, really good camp too. He made a statement of being the bigger of the guys. He's really fast and he's the biggest guy that we have. Ashton looks every bit what we had hoped he would look like. He caught the ball really well. He understood stuff, took everything really seriously, gave terrific effort throughout. We made a big deal to him. Everybody's watching you, and he embraced the thought of it.
"And so, it's going to be really exciting to see what happens. We got Sincere [McCormick] back too late in the camp period here. He had a couple really nice games last year, and he showed really good quickness and kind of a knack for running the ball. So, when we go to camp, it'll just be game on, and we'll see what happens.”
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take