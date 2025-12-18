Why the Raiders' Offense is Back to Square 1

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has been woeful for most of the past two seasons. However, after an offseason filled with offensive-minded changes, Las Vegas' offense has regressed in nearly every way possible, primarily along an offensive line that has struggled from the start.

The Raiders have lost eight games in a row, and 12 of their past 13 games. This season has been far from what Pete Carroll and his coaching staff expected going in. Still, they must make the most of the next three weeks and try to improve what has been a historically bad offense in Raiders history.

Watch Greg Olson discuss below.

Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll acknowledged the challenge the Raiders will have on Sunday against a stout Houston Texans defense. Last week, Las Vegas' offense failed to score any points for the second time this season, a mark of futility few offenses in NFL history have reached.

“They're really good, first off, and they're playing great. Meco's [DeMeco Ryans] got those guys humming, and it's the style of D that we recognize really clearly. They're doing it really well, and they're really active. They have playmakers at all their spots, particularly the edge guys jump out, but it's guys in the middle of the defense too,” Carroll said.

“The linebackers and the safeties are really active and really creative and all that. As far as us, we have to get movement on the line of scrimmage. We got to move the inside guys. The edge guys are going to be crashing down the whole time.

"We've got to make sure that we're doing a good job of keeping them from owning the game, because they do sometimes, but we got to get moving inside and make sure that we can make some space for our guys."

The Raiders' offense has been the focal point of this lost season, as the unit never got going. From the first home game of the season, Las Vegas has been let down by its offense in various ways. It is fair to point out that some of those ways were downright unlucky.

However, the Raiders are not the only team in the league that has had some bad breaks. They are among the few times that seem unable to recover from said breaks. Over the next few weeks, the Raiders' coaching staff and players must show what they are made of.

it is rare that everything or even most things go in a player or team's favor on this level of football. There is no amount of legitimate excuses for why this season has been as bad as it has for the Raiders.

Do not miss another Raiders story by signing up for our completely FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. It is 100% FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE