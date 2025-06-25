Raiders Will Be Ready to Go with or Without Wilkins
The Las Vegas Raiders signed veteran defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a deal worth over $100 million to help solidify the interior of their defensive line. However, Wilkins would only play five games before suffering a season-ending injury.
Earlier this offseason, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how Wilkins is coming along.
"Yeah, this has been a difficult recovery and he's done everything he needs to do. He's been here every day. He's here early, working hard, but we're still working it, and he's not ready to get back out. And we're in the midst of a long, challenging process here," Carroll said.
"So, fortunately, there's a lot of time, and we're going to take every bit of it. We've really tried to be really diligent about the way we've worked it and the way we've monitored it and all of that, and he's really been on board the whole time. But it has been challenging."
Raiders veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler is coming off a career year. After OTAs, Butler noted the unit's approach to Wilkins' injury.
"I mean, it's always been, 'Next man up' mentality. I pray that he heals whatever he's battling. I pray that he gets through it, he's a tough guy. He's a great player. We all go through it, but like I said, this it's man up and we're just gonna keep working," Butler said.
The Raiders have Butler, they drafted two defensive tackles in this year's NFL Draft, and still have Tyree Wilson, who can also play on the interior defensive line.
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted that the group of defensive tackles the Raiders have performed well in offseason programs.
"Love the group. The group has been – I think they spearhead them in the defensive ends; they spearhead the message about effort in terms of you see those guys running around. They're running around after doing a tough individual with Robbie [Leonard] and his crew over there. So, that's been the most positive thing that I could talk about here, without getting into any specifics," Graham said.
"But the effort and how they play, the play style, their play style, the relentlessness they play with, and then on top of that, the bond they build off the field. I'm an old linebacker coach, old D-line coach, but if I ever need a pick-me-up, I'll go sit in the room. Go sit in the room and just listen to them bond, and how they communicate is pretty cool."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about Carroll and this season.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.