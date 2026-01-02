Raiders Rule 3 Players Out Ahead of Season Finale

The Las Vegas Raiders will take the field as a shell of itself, as nearly all of their top impact players will be sidelined for various reasons on Sunday. Las Vegas' season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs will determine the Raiders' immediate and long-term future, making the game a critical one.

Sunday could be Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll's final game with the Silver and Black, depending on what the Raiders' front office decides. It has not been the season Carroll, or anyone else, would have hoped for, but the dismal season may land the Raiders the top pick in the NFL Draft.

New Raiders Stepping Up

The Raiders will take the field without the likes of Geno Smith, Adam Butler, and Dylan Parham, who were ruled out for Sunday. None of them practiced on Friday. Jack Beach and Tyler Lockett were full participants on Friday. Raheem Mostert did not practice. Carroll noted others have stepped up.

"Yeah, it's been interesting as we break them down, who jumps in. And so, it's kind of varied. Guys have got the feeling. They got a little sense that this is my shot, and they can jump in the middle of the circle when we break them down,” Carroll said.

“We haven't been through a bunch of locker room speeches and stuff like that where the players could stand up and talk this week, but I don't know who broke them -- it might've been [Dylan] Laube today, broke them down.

“He broke them down with what Maxx [Crosby] says. And I think that's respect. And the guys, they all like that, and we're taking them with us. And so, there's a sense of connectedness that shows through whomever speaks. And so, it's pleasing from the coaching perspective in that regard."

Carroll elaborated on Butler's injury that will keep him out, as he is another key cog for the Raiders' roster that will not take the field.

“Those guys will get to play a lot. Adam's [Butler] got -- it's kind of wavered as it's come out. He got hit pretty hard in his bicep, and it hasn't quite responded yet. He doesn't have all his feeling in his fingers and all that. So, he's not playing in this one, but it is a really good opportunity for those guys. They'll get feature time, and they got to come through. And so, we're looking forward to that," Carroll said.

