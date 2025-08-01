Former Pro Bowler Weighs In on Christian Wilkins Saga
Former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead is not staying silent when it comes to the saga surrounding former teammate Christian Wilkins, who was released last week by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Shortly after Wilkins' release, details are starting to emerge, from injury related issues pertaining to surgery and to a bizarre off the field locker room incident.
However, Armstead, who was a teammate of Wilkins with the Dolphins and shared a locker room with him is calling BS. He is not buying the ESPN report of him having a kissing incident with another player in the locker room.
On his podcast, Armstead defended Wilkins’ character and work ethic. He slammed the narrative that the star defensive tackle was anything but professional.
“I call BS on that right out the gate,” Armstead said regarding reports that questioned Wilkins’ commitment following the 2024 foot injury. “If you want to label somebody lazy, that they don’t care, they’re not working hard, they’re not doing what they’re supposed to do — being a professional — Christian would be the last person you could throw that label on.”
Wilkins suffered a Jones fracture during the 2024 season, which required extended rehab and reportedly led to setbacks in his recovery. The Raiders wanted him to undergo a second surgery, but Wilkins allegedly declined.
That decision, along with missed time in recovery, led to whispers that Wilkins wasn’t meeting expectations.
However, Armstead pushed back against that theory.
“The dude is obsessed with football,” Armstead added. “He loves it, he loves the game, he loves the sport, he loves the thought of it. So, being a professional, he attacks every day with 100% intention. So, no, him being unprofessional, him being lazy, no question, that’s not happening.”
Notwithstanding the injury allegations, a more unusual claim came from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported that Wilkins had given a teammate a “playful” kiss on the head, which reportedly offended the player and led to an HR report. That rumor, which has not been substantiated, is something Armstead is not buying either.
“Again, I’m calling bull,” he said. “I don’t have the facts…But I don’t see that being a reason to release a player that was probably the No. 1-rated free agent last year…This don’t add up.”
Armstead is looking for the ultimate truth.
"If you have the insight," Armstead said, "speak the facts.”
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take