Raiders Got a Blessing In Disguise In Midst of Maxx Crosby Drama

It has been an interesting few weeks for the Las Vegas Raiders. They went on a great free agency spree, where they brought in the right players to get things going in the right direction for this franchise, starting next season.

They did everything they could to improve this team in free agency, and that was something we have not seen from the Raiders in a long time. The Raiders were able to get top free agents in the positions that they needed the most, and it is going to set things up.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another thing that the Raiders did was trade away their best player, defensive end Maxx Crosby, for two first-round picks. Well, that is what they thought they were doing.

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The Baltimore Ravens were the team that traded for Crosby, but once they did a physical on Crosby, they did not like what they saw and backed out of the trade. They said that was the reason, but it could have been something else where they got a similar player and got their picks back.

How Raiders Bounced Back

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The Raiders were supposed to have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and in next year's draft. They own the pick and then the Ravens first round picks this year and next year. It would have been the 14th overall pick in this year's draft. But as the deal fell through, the Raiders had to give the picks back, but they also now have a even more motivated Maxx Crosby going into next season. Crosby is going to play hard and be the best he can next season for the Silver and Black.

"You have the opportunity here to get a motivated Maxx Crosby. He claims a healthy Maxx Crosby. And they have the money to afford him," said Mina Kimes on ESPN. "The crazy thing about this is the Raiders have so much cap space. And they still have so much cap space; they can afford it. I think it helps [Fernando] Mendoza to have a functional pass rush on the other side of the ball."

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek and owner Mark Davis look on from the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"To me, the worst, or the bigger issue for Vegas, is they really could have used that 14th overall pick. Because I do still think they need to add to the offense, to the receiving group, to the offensive line. And if I were them, I would endeavor to find a way to do so early in the draft."