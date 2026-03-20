One Raider Who Doesn't Get Enough Love

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler has been one of the better linemen in the NFL over the past few seasons.

Despite the Raiders not winning games, Butler has put up some impressive numbers as an interior defender, totaling 11 sacks over the past three seasons. That's no small feat for a defensive tackle, especially on a team with only one other legitimate pass-rusher.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) attempt to stop Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-6. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Butler was not a big-name player when he signed with the Silver and Black, playing as a rotational DT with the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. He joined Las Vegas on a cheap deal in 2023, making an immediate impact.

While he doesn't rack up major numbers or make flashy plays, Butler should be beloved by Raider Nation for his high-level play and enthusiasm for the organization.

Why Butler deserves more love

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Interior defensive linemen don't often get to make many headlines, unless they're Aaron Donald or Chris Jones. Butler doesn't come close to their numbers, but when you tune into Raiders games, you often see No. 69 making a major impact on the game.

Butler is an excellent player beyond the stat sheet, and he may be the Raiders' second-best pass-rusher behind Maxx Crosby. He knows how to rip through interior defensive linemen and is intelligent about knowing what opposing offenses will do pre-snap.

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) celebrates after making a sack against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Crosby and Butler have an excellent relationship, as Crosby once said the two got along almost immediately. The synergy between Crosby and Butler has been one of the bright spots for this Raiders' defense, despite the team failing to win too many games.

Butler has also been a proud Raider, cashing in on a career season with a three-year contract extension. He wants to be in Las Vegas, and he wants to help the team turn things around and get back to winning ways.

Any player who shows a desire to be a member of the Silver and Black should be revered by the fanbase, but a player like Butler, who makes being a Raider such a priority in his life, should have him talked about as a household name.

Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

As the Raiders try to become a contender again, Butler will be at the center of it. He didn't post major numbers in 2025 like he did in 2024 and 2023, but with some more talent around him, he should get back to stuffing the stat sheet.

Butler isn't a player many people talk about when it comes to the Raiders, but he should be. He is one of the most underrated players in the NFL, and he wants to help the franchise start winning again.