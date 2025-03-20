The Raiders' New Biggest Need After FA Moves
Few teams were as impacted by free agency as the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. After losing nearly half of their starters on defense, the Raiders will look vastly different next season.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network listed every team's most pressing need. Rolfe then considered multiple factors in determining what the Raiders need entering next season. The Raiders' moves so far this offseason have been serviceable but somewhat underwhelming.
Rolfe believes the Raiders' defense may have been the team's strongest unit last season, but it still needs room for improvement. This is especially true with their cornerbacks, who sustained a hit when cornerback Nate Hobbs left in free agency.
"Defensively, the Raiders were better but far from excellent, ranking 21st overall. The cornerback position looks to be an issue, with Jack Jones and Eric Stokes projecting as the starters as things stand. They need to target a cornerback in the first two rounds, preferably one that can compete to start in 2025," Rolfe said.
"The defensive tackle group looks strong when Christian Wilkins is healthy, but if he misses time, there is not a lot of depth in terms of starting options. Adding some more depth and competition for those No. 2 spots on the depth chart behind Wilkins and Adam Butler should be a Day 3 project for the Raiders."
The Raiders' cornerbacks undoubtedly need help, even after the addition of Stokes. While the Raiders expect Jakorian Bennett to return and play well, he has missed time in each of his seasons in the league, and the Raiders are thin at cornerback after Bennett.
If Bennett, Stokes, or Jones were to get injured, it would be the worst-case scenario for the Raiders and would likely put them on track to have a similar season to the previous two. Stokes was a solid addition the Raiders hope will pan out but hope only goes so far.
The Raiders' cornerback group is one injury away from a dire situation. The Silver and Black would be wise to add another cornerback or two in the draft, free agency, or both. No matter how they do it, the Raiders must address the cornerback position.
