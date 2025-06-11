WATCH: Raiders DE Tyree Wilson Following Minicamp
HENDERSON, NV--Two offseasons ago, the Las Vegas Raiders took defensive end Tyree Wilson with a top-10 pick in th NFL Draft. Wilson has gradually developed since entering the league but the Raiders need him to take the next step this upcoming season.
Following minicamp, Wilson addressed the media.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Raiders' Special Teams Coordinator Tom McMahon spoke following minicamp. Below, we have a partial transcript.
Q: How have the new kicking rules changed your training?
Carlson: “As far as kickoffs go, obviously we are going to see a lot less touchbacks. We did experiment a lot and last year was a learning period, so I think now it’s just continuing that and playing a lot more ball, which is exciting for specials teams guys and exciting for me. I think it’s going to be a great play and hopefully we’ll see a lot of exciting returns on our side when we do get a chance to return and then a lot of good kicks and coverage on our side as well.”
Q: Are you at the point where its let’s just keep the rules like this and not try to change it every year?
Carlson: “Yeah, I mean it’s interesting when they make a rule change because you do adjust something you’ve been working on for a long time. Obviously, for the longest time, kicking far and high on kickoffs and hang time mattered so much. And now it's kind of the opposite, where it’s placement and precision is a little more important. Some of it's fun, but yeah, I'd love for them not every off season to do that necessarily.”
Q: Have you had to learn some new skills in your kicking game, or dust off some old skills, or anything like that?
Carlson: “Yeah, there's almost like some soccer skills that are popping up again, where it's a little more feel, just because it's a very different kick than a field goal. You don't want to necessarily just kick it straight to the returner or anything like that. So, there's just a little bit of reliance on the feel of my old days of soccer. And you've seen guys do it last year, where different teams did different things. So, we'll see what happens this year. Some teams may just kick it and cover and some teams might even hit touchbacks. We'll have to find out.”
Q: A couple years back, I remember you had somebody tilting the ball on kickoffs and found some loopholes in the rule book. Is there something that you guys are trying to find that you can use in your favor this year?
Carlson: “Yeah, we're always trying to compete and get any competitive advantage we could. But, no, they've made the rules pretty clear about what you can and can't do so far. If you guys see anything, let me know.”
