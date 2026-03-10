Addition of Jalen Nailor Greatly Impacts Raiders' First-Round Plans

The Las Vegas Raiders' addition of Jalen Nailor will have a direct impact on their plans for the NFL Draft.

Added Flexibility

Las Vegas ' addition of Nailor gives them the freedom to choose one of many positions to draft with the No. 14 pick. The Raiders still need additional receivers; they could use the No. 14 pick on a receiver or decide against paying Nailor and investing a first-round pick in the position shortly after.

The Raiders front office could also go the other direction and use later picks on the wide receiver position. If they choose to do so, their likely choice at No. 14 will likely come down to a linebacker or a cornerback. Las Vegas could also add an offensive lineman, if a top one is available at No. 14.

Choices Narrowed

Las Vegas has already made several notable moves, and more are likely on the way. However, the addition of Nailor allows them to focus more heavily on finding a first-round talent at a position they had not already filled. Yet one position group should be at the top of their list no matter what.

Unless an offensive lineman that the Raiders absolutely cannot pass on is available at No. 14, Las Vegas has to consider drafting a cornerback at No. 14. Las Vegas needs linebackers, but drafting a linebacker in the first round is something the Raiders, like most teams, should be cautious of doing.

Usually, teams tend to stay away from linebackers in the first round, unless it is a linebacker who is considered a prospect that is a clear-cut starting-caliber linebacker. There may be a linebacker in this draft that fits that in a general sense, however, not necessarily for the Raiders at the moment.

Nailor addresses the Raiders' group of wide receivers. Tyler Linderbaum solidifies the center position, which solidifies the right guard position with Jackson Powers-Johnson. Kolton Miller and Brock Bowers address their respective positions.

That makes offensive guard and cornerback the two positions that the Raiders are likeliest to address with the No. 14 pick. If the Raiders are able to add one of the top offensive guards or cornerbacks in the draft, just a few picks after adding Fernando Mendoza, the offseason is a win.

On paper, Las Vegas would have addressed most of its top needs in one offseason. They would have addressed those needs with first-round talent, and some of the best free agents that were available this offseason.

They would have done all of that, after adding one of the top coaching prospects to lead the way. Although the Raiders could still draft a receiver with the No. 14 overall pick, the addition of Nailor gives them the right to not do so, lessening the chance they use the pick on a receiver.

Adding Nailor helps the Raiders' decision at No. 14 become much easier. Spytek recently noted his thought process on using free agency and the draft to address needs.

“I learned a long time ago, if you start forcing needs, you're going end up picking guys too early and then regret it. So, when it lines up and you've got a need and it's the best guy, it's awesome. It really is,” Spytek said.

“But we're never just going to say, 'We've got this need, and so we're just going to force a player.' That's the wrong way to do it. It's not team building."