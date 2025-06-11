Davante Adams Shares His Thoughts on the Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams parted ways last season, after the veteran wide receiver forced his way out of Las Vegas with multiple moves that negatively impacted the Raiders. These moves took place both on and off the field, threatening to undermine the Raiders' season.
Adams is now with the Los Angeles Rams, a team that has a much better roster than the Raiders had at any point during Adams' time in Las Vegas. Adams recently spoke about his current and former situations.
"I feel like this is what I needed just based off the vibe and the aura of the building. And everybody's in a good mood. It's not like a dark cloud over the building. And I've experienced that quite a bit over the last few years. So, it's a glaring difference when you come into a building like this," Adams said.
"It's just about ball. It's no other B.S. And [they've] got a really good quarterback in here."
Adams joined the Rams after finishing the second half of last season with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, which was his preferred trade destination. Adams had a similar experience with the Jets as he did with the Raiders; he just faced less pressure from a less passionate fan base.
Still, Adams continues to make direct and indirect comments regarding the Raiders. He has since his departure last season. Earlier this offseason, Adams detailed what happened at the end of his time with the Raiders.
“If I was Scooby-Doo, I would’ve went, ‘Urrrrrrrrrrr?’ Like, you literally brought me here, you knew the reason why … me going there for Derek [Carr]; everybody in the world knew that. And then to be in a situation where now you just pull him from me after we had a very productive year? That was the first kind of confused moment that I had," Adams said.
“And then things continued that next year … obviously, what they decided to do and some of the moves they decided to make on offense. And things continued the next year again. (Initially), I was trying to feel good about it, more than actually what I was presented with — just the facts of who’s the head coach, who’s my receiver coach, who is the offensive coordinator, who’s calling plays, what the defense looks like, all that stuff."
