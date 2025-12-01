Raider Nation Makes Disappointment Clear After Latest Woeful Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders took on the Los Angeles Chargers for the second time this season on Sunday, losing 31-14.

This was the first time this season the Raiders played without Chip Kelly , which meant there was a chance their offense could catch the Chargers off guard. Geno Smith is looking to bounce back after taking 10 sacks against the Cleveland Browns.

Raider Nation Reacts

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Raiders began the game with the ball in their hands, and it ended with them punting after they recovered their own fumble. There was a chance the Raiders came up with a huge turnover as the Chargers' punt returner fumbled the ball himself, but just like the Raiders, the Chargers recovered.

I thought we fired chip this offense looks the same. — Edward Escalera (@TheBigPanda79) November 30, 2025

#Raiders Geno holds the ball too long, is sacked. Same old Geno. Same old offense. — Topher_All_Over (@OverTopher) November 30, 2025

The ensuing drive started on the Chargers' 20-yard line, and they meticulously went down the field with small rushes and intermediate catches. Ultimately, it ended with the Chargers scoring, and Raider Nation was not happy about it.

Tanking successfully for the first time pic.twitter.com/1LdBI7O3vJ — Rumplestiltskin (@RealRumples) November 30, 2025

Can this defense make a stop?? — Abel (@abelhendix) November 30, 2025

We need the best draft pick possible. #tankseason — Carlos Escobar (@escoefiddy) November 30, 2025

Brock Bowers got it going early, with his run after the catch propelling them into Raiders territory. That drive ended familiarly, another sack on Smith. Will this finally be the game the Raiders make a change at quarterback?

With that 27-yard reception, TE Brock Bowers (@brockbowers17) now has 22 career receptions of 20+ yards, passing Travis Kelce (21) and Kyle Pitts Sr. (21) for the fourth most receptions of 20+ yards by a TE in their first 26 career games in the NFL since 2000. — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) November 30, 2025

Chargers put up 63 Pete gets fired? — william theodore (@will_theo12) November 30, 2025

The plays following #Raiders TE Brock Bowers' 27-yard reception:



- 1-yard gain by Jeanty

- Jeanty stopped for no gain

- Smith sacked by Derwin James

- PUNT — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) November 30, 2025

Maybe -- MAYBE -- it wasn't just Chip Kelly. — chadnevett.bsky.social (@cnevett) November 30, 2025

The Chargers had to sub in Trey Lance after Justin Herbert injured his hand after being tackled by Devin White. He eventually came back into the game with a glove on his hand. This led to his throws being off-centered and his play shaky, which Kyu Blu Kelly took advantage of, picking him off in the red zone.

Then he gets an interception in the RZ🔥 lol



Still want him gone. That drive was sponsored by him lol https://t.co/RovVt76zqN — PharoahNFL (@pharoahnfl) November 30, 2025

FINALLY DEFENSE! — Eddie (DJ Freskö) (@itzfresko) November 30, 2025

Good snag 36. — Pedro Bermudez (@pwbermudez) November 30, 2025

It's the Raiders, so of course, two good things can't happen consecutively. Two plays into their drive, Smith throws another interception. Admittedly, the ball took an unlucky jump forward, and the Chargers defender took advantage. It doesn't change the fact that Smith is now tied for the most interceptions in the NFL.

Geno throws a back-shoulder, the one pass that can’t be intercepted. What happens? Intercepted. Welcome to hell, #RaiderNation. — rd711 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@rdesai711) November 30, 2025

Good old Geno making sure we get that 1st pick — Mike Hancho (@corona_mike) November 30, 2025

Eugene Smith at it again 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Just A Delusional Raider Fan (@redeyez_bpk) November 30, 2025

The Chargers turned the ball over on downs, which gave the Raiders a chance to capitalize on their mistakes. Smith went 3/3 in that drive to lead them into the red zone, which included a 24-yard strike to Bowers. Bowers' big play gave them life, and he ended it with a touchdown. Greg Olsen is using Bowers in the Raiders offense, who knew that would lead to good results?

Brock is so special. — Pedro Bermudez (@pwbermudez) November 30, 2025

MY GLORIAS KING BOWERS — Vick♠️ (@viixxterr) November 30, 2025

wow Greg Olson showing that Chip Kelly was malpractice — Esai Givens (@esaigivens) November 30, 2025

Minutes after the halftime break, Kimani Vidal broke off a 59-yard touchdown run, which broke the game's tie and crushed Raider Nation's hope of potentially pulling off an upset win. To make matters worse, Smith got sacked a third time to force the Raiders to punt.

Every time I think the Raiders are going to take the momentum from the chargers, we give it right back to the chargers. Smh — Step To The Left Productions (@Banggorang) November 30, 2025

Jeanty 9 carries for 27 yards.



Guess it wasn’t Chip. — Jared Michael (@JaredmChavez) November 30, 2025

#Raiders just got scored on by a 6th round running back. He has 70 yards more than Jeanty. Tell me again why using the #6 pick on a RB was smart? — Topher_All_Over (@OverTopher) November 30, 2025

The teams exchanged punts before the Chargers went down the field and scored another touchdown to go up 2 scores. The Raiders' next drive was just over a minute in possession time, as they turned it over on downs.

There's thr greg Olsen i know.. lame playcalling. Super boring and stale. Can we get anyone creative? Ever?! — RC (@RCucino) November 30, 2025

Boy, this stellar play calling is sure telling us it was all Chip's fault! 😃 — Former Prodigal®️ (@ReformedGunn) November 30, 2025

On 1 hand I hate us losing but on the other hand I hate us winning meaningless games when the season is already over 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ #Raiders #raidernation — KingofKali (@FightThaPower) November 30, 2025

The Chargers scored a field goal to extend their lead. In response, the Raiders scrounged together a scoring drive of their own, but not without its controversy. A Bowers receiving touchdown was taken off the board due to a last-second timeout called by the Chargers. Then, Smith fell down after taking the ball in a bad low-light for him. Finally, Bowers wasn't denied as he scored a touchdown impressively.

Geno was trying to ground it but Bowers rescued us. — rd711 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@rdesai711) November 30, 2025

Brock is da 🐐 — The Commish (@mardylee_) November 30, 2025

Brock Bowers just isn’t human, get this guy a QB please — Vin Nasti (@Vincenzcio) November 30, 2025

On the next drive, tempers flared as Maxx Crosby shoved Herbert to the ground after yelling in his ear. His intensity didn't matter, as the Chargers scored another touchdown and are running it up against their divisional rival.

You don’t get to have a first season like this as a EXPERIENCED head coach and keep your job. — Marvie💔 (@CBearGang) December 1, 2025

Need to stop this soccer flopping BS! — T (@TMart2169) December 1, 2025

25 yards rushing for #Raiders & #AshtonJeanty



It wasn't the playcalling.



OL coach Carroll has been terrible



QB and OL talent being subpar just makes it laughably worse — BowTied Raider (@ChavezRavine7) December 1, 2025

The Raiders lose the game 31 - 14, and lose double-digit games this season.

