Raider Nation Makes Disappointment Clear After Latest Woeful Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders took on the Los Angeles Chargers for the second time this season on Sunday, losing 31-14.
This was the first time this season the Raiders played without Chip Kelly, which meant there was a chance their offense could catch the Chargers off guard. Geno Smith is looking to bounce back after taking 10 sacks against the Cleveland Browns.
Raider Nation Reacts
The Raiders began the game with the ball in their hands, and it ended with them punting after they recovered their own fumble. There was a chance the Raiders came up with a huge turnover as the Chargers' punt returner fumbled the ball himself, but just like the Raiders, the Chargers recovered.
The ensuing drive started on the Chargers' 20-yard line, and they meticulously went down the field with small rushes and intermediate catches. Ultimately, it ended with the Chargers scoring, and Raider Nation was not happy about it.
Brock Bowers got it going early, with his run after the catch propelling them into Raiders territory. That drive ended familiarly, another sack on Smith. Will this finally be the game the Raiders make a change at quarterback?
The Chargers had to sub in Trey Lance after Justin Herbert injured his hand after being tackled by Devin White. He eventually came back into the game with a glove on his hand. This led to his throws being off-centered and his play shaky, which Kyu Blu Kelly took advantage of, picking him off in the red zone.
It's the Raiders, so of course, two good things can't happen consecutively. Two plays into their drive, Smith throws another interception. Admittedly, the ball took an unlucky jump forward, and the Chargers defender took advantage. It doesn't change the fact that Smith is now tied for the most interceptions in the NFL.
The Chargers turned the ball over on downs, which gave the Raiders a chance to capitalize on their mistakes. Smith went 3/3 in that drive to lead them into the red zone, which included a 24-yard strike to Bowers. Bowers' big play gave them life, and he ended it with a touchdown. Greg Olsen is using Bowers in the Raiders offense, who knew that would lead to good results?
Minutes after the halftime break, Kimani Vidal broke off a 59-yard touchdown run, which broke the game's tie and crushed Raider Nation's hope of potentially pulling off an upset win. To make matters worse, Smith got sacked a third time to force the Raiders to punt.
The teams exchanged punts before the Chargers went down the field and scored another touchdown to go up 2 scores. The Raiders' next drive was just over a minute in possession time, as they turned it over on downs.
The Chargers scored a field goal to extend their lead. In response, the Raiders scrounged together a scoring drive of their own, but not without its controversy. A Bowers receiving touchdown was taken off the board due to a last-second timeout called by the Chargers. Then, Smith fell down after taking the ball in a bad low-light for him. Finally, Bowers wasn't denied as he scored a touchdown impressively.
On the next drive, tempers flared as Maxx Crosby shoved Herbert to the ground after yelling in his ear. His intensity didn't matter, as the Chargers scored another touchdown and are running it up against their divisional rival.
The Raiders lose the game 31 - 14, and lose double-digit games this season.
