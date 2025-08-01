Raiders' Rookie Speaks on Getting Better in Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of moving parts this offseason. They made their own moves as well, but the team is going to look different on both sides of the ball this season. But for the defense, it is going to be a lot younger on the back side in the secondary. The Raiders lost a lot of key players from last season's defense in free agency. But the Raiders did bring back a lot of good young players in the 2025 NFL Draft.
One of those players was 2025 third round pick, cornerback Darien Porter. Porter was a high prospect heading into the draft. He was expected to go higher than where the Raiders got him. It was a steal for the Raiders to get him where he was selected. He is another young, talented player who is competing in the Raiders' training camp. It is going to be interesting to see how he develops throughout training camp and see where he ends up on the roster when the season kicks off.
Porter is going to be good to watch in the Raiders preseason games and that can determine if he has a starting role on the Raiders' defense this season. The Raiders are high on Porter, and they do not mind playing him if he shows that he is ready to take the field as a rookie.
One thing that we do know is that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has done well with the young talent that the Raiders had in the past. Graham showed it last season when he had to play young players and they looked good on the field. Graham always has his players ready to take the field when their name is called. No matter if they are rookies or veteran players.
"I think there has been a lot of improvement," said Raiders rookie cornerback Darien Porter. "Working with coach Woods, coach Carroll, and all the rest of the guys, you know they are giving me a lot of valuable information to be an NFL cornerback. I am just trying to soak in as much as I can, and you know, put everything together as quickly as possible. I think the physicality helps me out.
