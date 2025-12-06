What Patrick Graham is Looking For From Young Raiders

The concern over the last few weeks for the Las Vegas Raiders was not about the losses or getting back on the winning side of things. They still have not done anything since Week 6. It was about why the team was not playing their young players and especially the rookies.

That was something that was getting asked week after week. That was important because this team was not making any push to the playoffs, and getting those reps in a real game is important for the youth of the Raiders.

Over the last few weeks, we have been seeing the Raiders put the young talent out there and getting to see what they have. The Raiders are building for the future, and they need to know which players want to be here and the ones do not. That is why it is important to play the rookies, to see what they are giving you, and if you are going to stick with them the following season.

On the defensive side of the ball, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has always done a great job of putting these players in the best position to be successful. Getting them ready to take the field and feel confident has been a thing he takes a lot of pride in. That is why he is one of the best in the NFL.

Patrick Graham on Youth on the Defensive Side

"Especially at that position, I think since I've been in the league, young linebackers, a lot of times they learn how to play in the NFL through special teams," said Graham. "So, go back to my history, Jamie Collins, his first year, mostly special teams. Then all of a sudden, he becomes an All-Pro linebacker. I didn't have Blake [Martinez] when he was younger, but Blake Martinez started off in special teams, and then he became an elite linebacker in the league."

"So, they learn how to play our game, then I think it's about being comfortable being in a huddle because in college they don't have that. So, standing in front of 10 other men, making a call and expecting you to be able to put them in the right spot, they learn that from special teams, and I think they do a good job here of preparing them. And then you try to find ways to get them in the game plan and keep feeding them that way. And then all of a sudden, now you got a full-time player."

