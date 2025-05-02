Raiders' Darien Porter Earns Top Honor
With nearly a week of reflection since the 2025 NFL Draft, fans and analysts have begun settling in with each draft pick, assessing the selections with greater clarity and vision.
While not every pick will turn out to be a home run, many have already formulated the list of players that they're most excited for in the upcoming season.
Pro Football Focus recently shared their thoughts on each team's draft, pointing out their favorite pick from each franchise. For the Las Vegas Raiders, that honor went to third-round selection Darien Porter (No. 68 overall), a cornerback from Iowa State.
"Porter is a great scheme fit for the Raiders," PFF stated. "His length and speed make him an ideal outside cornerback for Pete Carroll’s Cover 3-heavy defense. Porter earned a 91.1 PFF coverage grade while allowing just a 29.6% completion rate in 2024. A team that desperately needed cornerback help got a good one."
Porter was the first of three 3rd-rounders that the Raiders selected. Following Porter, offensive linemen Caleb Rogers (98th overall) and Charles Grant (99th overall) were picked in consecutive order.
Porter was one of the biggest risers in the pre-draft process, going from a possible Day 3 pick all the way to the top 70 prospects. Why? The Scouting Combine. Standing at 6-foot-3 height and measuring in at an arm length of 33⅛ impressed numerous scouts and coaches on the field.
Notching a 4.3-second 40-yard dash surely didn't harm him, as it tied for third among all players who ran. Porter showed that he has elite athleticism and skills despite his age (24). Porter also proved to be a high-value special teams player, with five blocked kicks in his career.
Porter played 6 seasons of college football and even switched from wide receiver to defensive back in 2022. However, Porter broke out onto the scene in 2024. He immediately impacted Iowa State's second game of the season, coming down with two interceptions in a 20-19 win over their rival Iowa. He only snagged one more pick over the rest of the season, but he was drafted for his potential, not his production.
