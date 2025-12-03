Why the Raiders' Rushing Issues Go Far Beyond Ashton Jeanty

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders drafted running back Ashton Jeanty to help fix what was the worst ground attack in the National Football League last season. However, Jeanty's arrival and undeniable talent has made it clear the Raiders' issues have much bigger issues than running back.

The Raiders addressed nearly every other position group on their team this offseason, minus their offensive line. Las Vegas added veteran Alex Cappa to the mix, but the unit needed significantly more than Cappa, as the offensive line's performances this season has proved.

Watch Jeanty Discuss Below

The Raiders once again had a dismal day on the ground on Sunday. Las Vegas only ran the ball for 31 yards against the Chargers. Still, the fact that the Raiders were still committed to the run likely helped keep the game close for as long as it was. Jeanty ran the ball 15 times against Los Angeles.

Las Vegas ' inability to sustain drives has led to lopsided time of possession numbers for them multiple times this season. The Raiders have struggled to sustain drives on offense and they have struggled to get off the field on third downs on defense. Both of which have been massive issues.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Jaret Patterson (32) rushes the ball past Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Raiders' decision to move on from Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator did not change much for them on the field on Sunday. However, expecting Greg Olson to help change things in one week that the Raiders have not been able to figure out all season is unrealistic.

Still, Olson's play calls at least had logic to them. It was clear that Olson at least had an idea of what it was he was trying to do. Olson showed the ability to think ahead and try to use his early play calls to set things up later on in the game. Las Vegas seemed to make marginal progress on Sunday.

Las Vegas' fate is all but sealed for this season. It has been for some time. With five games remaining in this season, the Raiders' main priority should be to see what they have in their younger players, especially at offensive line. Las Vegas must find a way to address the unit this offseason.

When Las Vegas' front office decides to address the offensive line, they must do so across the board. That means find new offensive linemen that have the ability to start right away, then add depth pieces to the unit.

The Raiders must plan to be active in free agency this offseason and not make affordable stopgap additions while having a ton of money to spend.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Catch all of your stories related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE