WATCH: Raiders CB Decamerion Richardson Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Decamerion Richardson with plans to develop the talented cornerback. After the Raiders' secondary was ravaged by injuries last season, Richardson saw ample playing time as a rookie.
Richardson has slowly begun making his way up the Raiders depth chart during training camp. He must continue making the most of his opportunities.
Richadson spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Is there a noticeable different level of energy on the field, especially with Pete Carroll, the way he runs things. What can you say to that energy and how it kind of fuels the guys?
Crosby: "It's just awesome. Every day, you talk about competition, and that's real. Everything we do, we're competing, no matter if it's in the meetings, no matter if it's in the individual meetings, no matter if we're in the weight room. Like, it's truly a competition everything we do, but we're having fun with it, and it's about winning. If you're a competitor, truly to the core, this is exactly where you want to be. And I know I feel like I'm the best, the top competitor in the world at what I do, you know what I mean? So, I love it, and that energy keeps me fueled at all times. And Pete [Carroll] is constantly testing me. He's testing other guys on the team, and he just wants to see guys be the best versions of themselves. And he's true to that. It's not fake energy, it's every day. He's the same guy, and it's not just him, it's the assistant coaches, the whole building. It just feels different. And it's definitely been amazing."
Q: What's it like getting Malcolm Koonce back after he wasn't able to compete last year?
Crosby: "I'm so excited. Malcolm [Koonce] is on his way back from the rehab and like I said before, Malcolm is literally one of the best teammates I've ever had. He's a great kid. He's all about ball, he loves football. And he's a worker, you know what I mean? He's another guy, he reminds me of Brock [Bowers] in that way; he's not going to talk your ear off, he's a quiet kid, super humble, came from nothing and just shows up to work every day with the mindset to get better and just constantly asking questions. So, more guys you got like Malcolm Koonce, like I said, again, you're going to have a chance. So, I missed him, like I said, he's the best running mate I've ever had, and I can't wait for him to be back on the field."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take