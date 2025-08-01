Raiders HC Pete Carroll Raved About This Revamped Unit
After the respective departures of Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, the Las Vegas Raiders had massive holes at the linebacker position. That is no longer the case after the Raiders' front office completely rehauled the unit.
Pete Carroll has mentioned multiple times how impressed he has been with his linebackers in training camp.
Following training camp, Carroll raved about what might be the defense's deepest position group. John Spytek and Carroll have solidified their linebacker corps nicely.
"This is a good group for us now. We have totally changed this position group from what you've seen in the past, and these guys all bring background, and experience, and toughness, and a hard-nosed attitude physicality to them it's pretty exciting. And to see the effect they're having on the younger guys and kind of shifting their intensity and how they're playing and coming downhill," Carroll said.
During the offseason, the Raiders signed about 10 different linebackers, looking for the ones that would fit their system the best. They also added safety Jamal Adams, who played for Carroll in Seattle, and plan to play him at linebacker this season.
Carroll believes the amount of talent they added to the position will make for a few difficult decisions on cut-down day. The Raiders have emphasized the linebacker position this season, signing more than five linebackers this offseason.
Carroll expressed confidence in the new-look batch of veterans at the linebacker position. Las Vegas' group of linebackers went from a cause for concern to a position group Carroll seems to be more than confident in heading into the season.
"[Linebackers Coach] Johnny [John] Glenn, he's got some decisions coming up here. It's going to be a really competitive group throughout. And we can play six guys right now. They can all play, and they can get in there. So, that's a good problem; it's a tough problem to deal with, but we'll figure it out. We haven't talked maybe a lot about [Germaine] Pratt, and he brings a real toughness, and he has had a really diverse background in playing different spots and all, very comfortable moving him around. And we're seeing that also out of Devin [White]; that was a great play made today now," Carroll said.
"But had probably two or three of the best plays on practice yesterday as well. He's back, he was on top of the world a few years ago, and then things kind of just didn't work out one reason or another. And he's back in action now. And he came up to me and said, 'I'm all in now.' And he was dead serious in how he said it. And you can see it. You can see it. And so with E-Rob [Elandon Roberts] kind of leading the charge, this is a really fun group."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.