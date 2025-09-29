Ashton Jeanty Gets Candid After Breakout Performance vs. Bears
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- Through the season's first three games, the Las Vegas Raiders suffered from many of the same issues that have plagued them over the past two seasons. The Raiders have turned the ball over, struggled to block, run or much of anything else offensively.
However, in Sunday's loss, only a few of those old problems appeared, as Raiders quarterback Geno Smith continues to struggle, but the Raiders' offensive line finally paved adequate holes for rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty had the best outing of his young career, flashing glimpses of what is possible when he has sufficient blocking. Jeanty finished Sunday's loss with 155 all-purpose yards, and three touchdowns. It was Jeanty's first time carrying the ball more than 20 times, and he produced like a running back worthy of being drafted No. 6 overall.
At 1-3, the Raiders hope they have found the answer to getting Jeanty going. Jackson Powers-Johnson's return to the lineup is undoubtedly part of the answer.
On how it felt getting three touchdowns and 155 all-purpose yards...
Ashton Jeanty: "It was alright. To me, it's all about winning, not personal performance to success. I'm more about winning, putting W’s on the stat sheet than my own personal stats."
On "going back to his college stance"...
Jeanty: "Yeah. That's how I naturally feel good standing in the backfield. So, that's how I'm going to play."
On what his biggest advantage is with his original stance...
Jeanty: "Nothing really. It's just how I like to stand in the backfield. It's just what I do. There aren't special explanations."
On who gave him the best advice as a rookie...
Jeanty: "It's been a lot of guys, but honestly, I'm just attesting to my coach, Coach [Deland] McCullough. Through good performances and bad performances, he's right there, got my back, but also holding me accountable, like 'How can you get better so that you can help the team more?’”
On how the offensive line played today...
Jeanty: "Excellent. That was wonderful. They've been playing well every week. I feel like I've been making them look bad. It was a great game out there. I was able to see everything, great movement off the ball. We're able to wear those guys down."
