Weighing Whether You Can Count on Raiders for Fantasy Season Finale

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 NFL season is over. Through the first 13 weeks, they've gone just 2-10 in the first year of the Pete Carroll era. It used to be known as the Pete Carroll-Chip Kelly era, but the second half of that designation didn't last very long, as the former USC legend was given the boot after just 11 games. In his place,

Carroll elevated Greg Olson to take over as the Raiders' offensive coordinator for the third time in his career.



While they've been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, this team still has a lot to play for. They need to prove in the last few weeks of the season that they can build a winner out of this disappointing core, with Carroll, Geno Smith, and Ashton Jeanty. So far, this fanbase has little hope for this iteration of the Raiders. The same goes for their fantasy managers, most of whom are likely entering a critical final game of their regular season.



What can the Raiders do in rematch with Broncos?



Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) attempts a pass in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

1. Geno Smith



Geno Smith didn't do much in his first game under new offensive coordinator Greg Olson. He still took six sacks and threw an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. He nearly had a second turnover, but the defense couldn't take possession of his fumble.



Anyone who's banking on Smith for their fantasy regular-season finale has to be in dire straits. In Week 14, the Las Vegas Raiders play the Denver Broncos for the second time this year, this time with Olson calling the plays instead of Chip Kelly. In their first matchup, Smith scored just 5.4 points, throwing for just 143 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception on 16-of-29 passing, while getting sacked six times. He's likely to improve on that pitiful performance, but don't expect much, even with Olson at the helm.



Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

2. Ashton Jeanty



Ashton Jeanty had a discouraging showing in his first game with Olson. Against the Chargers, he finished with just 61 total yards and was completely shut out of the end zone. However, he did garner 21 touches, which is more than he could say for many of his outings under Chip Kelly.



LA's defense negated the Raiders' rushing attack, and the Broncos have the capabilities to do the same. The first time Las Vegas played Denver, Jeanty averaged just 3.2 yards per carry, but a touchdown did save his fantasy week.

If Olson wants to earn the promotion from interim to full-time offensive coordinator, he'll have to prove that he can capitalize on Jeanty's talents. Getting a big performance out of him versus a stout Broncos defense would go a long way.

To see all our Raiders' fantasy updates through the playoffs, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.