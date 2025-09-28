Raiders’ Secondary Faces Pressure in High-Stakes Game vs. Bears
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders do not have time to dwell on last week, as the Chicago Bears come to town.
Raiders Will Not Underestimate the Bears
The Raiders' defense looks to rebound in Week 4 after a disappointing outing in Week 3. Las Vegas will face Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who has the skillset to give the Raiders' defense issues. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll know how challenging of a task the Raiders have.
"Sure. Yeah, I did watch him a lot, and watched him a lot looking at that job too and had chance to check him out. He's a very, very special athlete, and he's got great sense, great awareness about throwing the football and running the football. He'll be a prolific scrambler by the time we check out his years,” Carroll said.
“He's really good at it and throws really well on the run too. So, they have a really nice system. You can see it already coming through. Coach Ben [Johnson] is doing a nice job with teaching these guys what he believes is important on offense. You can see that there's a lot of changes, when they were last year, so Caleb [Williams] can do whatever you want him to do. So, he's a very dangerous player to play against."
Carroll also noted that the Bears have talent at other offensive positions than just at quarterback. Along with Williams, the Raiders must be concerned with wide receiver Rome Odunze, who has the potential to give Raiders' defensive backfield trouble on Sunday.
Carroll knows Odunze is a threat at any time. Las Vegas' defensive backfield must be prepared to play much better than it has over the previous two weeks. The Bears are talented, but they are undoubtedly beatable. However, so are the Raiders. Las Vegas cannot take Chicago lightly.
"Yeah, he's good player. Watched him college too, so I've seen him a lot. They're going to him. He's the leading target guy, and they'll continue to do that I would think. He can do a little bit of everything. He's really fast, he has good size, he's tough, he's making the plays, so we have to know where he is. We have to be really conscious that we can take care of him," Carroll said.
