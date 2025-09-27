Growing Pains Continue as Raiders Adjust to New Regime
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders made enough changes to their offense during the offseason to reasonably expect improved results during the regular season. However, as is often the case in the National Football League, things have not gone as expected for the Silver and Black.
Injuries to two of their best offensive players has led to a decline in production for the Raiders' offense. Brock Bowers suffered a knee injury in Week 1, while it was not season ending, he is clearly not himself.
The Raiders lost offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson to a concussion leading up to Week 2 and decided against playing him on a short week after traveling across the country. The Raiders' offensive line took a noticeable step backwards without him in the lineup.
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers discussed the offense's progress this week. To watch his comments, view below.
Raiders' Offense Keeping Positive Attitude
The season's first three games has been frustrating for a Raiders team that invested heavily in its offense this offseason. Las Vegas' front office used multiple draft picks to fill out their skill positions. They used another draft pick to land Geno Smith in a trade, addressing a significant need.
Along with the issues that naturally arise when a new quarterback, new offensive coordinator, and new running back is being implemented, the Raiders failure to address the offensive line has caused issues.
Still, Smith refuses to let his teammates get down on themselves after the team's slow start to the season. The Raiders know they must improve, but they also know it is up to them to turn things around. They still have time to do so, but that time dwindles away with every loss.
"Yeah, I think we have great leadership in this locker room. I think we have a great coaching staff and a bunch of guys that are really just focused on getting better every single day. And I think if you take that your approach to it, if you just focus on getting better, you block out the outside noise, you don't think about expectations, because that could be to your detriment,” Smith said.
“You'll have a shot to do some great things. I think for everyone in this locker room, we're just focusing on this next game, and how can we get better today in practice, first of all, and then go into the next game with the right mindset, execute our game plan the way that we know how and get this thing done."
