What Kind of Challenges Do Raiders Face in AFC West?
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to make a lot of noise in the AFC West next season. The Raiders will have their work cut out for them in the AFC West in 2025. The Raiders went winless in the division last season and the division got better over the offseason. The AFC West could be the best division in all of football next season.
The Raiders will have to go through the Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos. But the team that has run the division for the last nine seasons has been the Chiefs. The Raiders have been competitive with them, but they have to turn those games into wins next season. The Raiders will go into the season with a new look team that will be great to watch next season.
The Raiders have a lot going for them heading into the new season. They will be with a new head coach and a new veteran quarterback. They need to put it all together and still go out there and prove it by winning games.
"Probably not yet. The new era has made headlines for the Geno Smith trade and the savvy hires of GM John Spytek, HC Pete Carroll and OC Chip Kelly," said Jacob Robinson of The Athletic. "Their 11 draft picks, including cornerstone RB Ashton Jeanty, should play vital roles. But scroll through their depth chart. Despite improving more than any other team, this is still a six-win roster," the Athletic said.
"Smith went from one wretched line in Seattle to another in Las Vegas, where the Raiders invested minimally. Despite fielding one of the league’s worst units in 2024, their biggest move was signing former Bengals G Alex Cappa."
"This weakness can be mitigated with more 12 personnel, thanks to their young, highly drafted tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, but the Raiders also need OC Chip Kelly and OL coach Brennan Carroll, Pete’s son, to develop the line, particularly for run blocking."
It is going to be interesting to see what the Raiders do next season, but it will not be a surprise if they are in the middle of the AFC West in 2025.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the AFC West and more this year.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.