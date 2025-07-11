Derek Carr Reveals One of Raiders' Loudest Opponents
One of the toughest places to play in the National Football League is from a team in the NFC North. Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr ranks the Vikings' stadium as the fourth loudest stadium in the league.
"Number four, Minnesota," said Carr on the Home Grown Network. "That gold chant. If you do not know what is coming, it shocks you. A blow this big Viking horn, and by the way, they got a great defense behind it. So the fans there are so passionate. It is probably one of the top three most beautiful buildings I have ever been in my life."
"Some people have it at one, it is definitely up there for me. The atmosphere and the defense they play in there is unbelievable. I feel like Minnesota, has to have a good defense. Spend all your money on defense and Justin Jefferson because he is unbelievable, and play your football games. Because that crowd is so loud and the atmosphere is awesome. It is almost European soccer, like with the chant."
Carr called it a career and retired this offseason. Carr is one of the best quarterbacks, if not the best quarterback, in the Raiders franchise history. He is one of the best to ever suit up for the Silver and Black as well. Carr was a staple for the Raiders for many years, and it was fun to watch him play, especially for Raider Nation.
Carr led the Raiders to the playoffs twice in 2016 and 2021. Unfortunately, in 2016, Carr got injured towards the end of the season and could not play in the playoff game. Many see that 2016 season as a season where the Raiders could have made a deep playoff run, but the Carr injury put that to rest. In 2021, Carr led the Raiders to an incredible late-season run to get into the playoffs.
Per Raiders: Carr was drafted with the 36th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Raiders. In nine seasons with the team, he broke nearly every franchise passing record, recording 63 wins as a starter and 33 game-winning drives. He holds the franchise record for passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217), pass completions (3,201) and pass attempts (4,958). He also earned four Pro Bowl nods as a Raider.
