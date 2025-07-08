Derek Carr's Favorite Moment as a Raider
One of the best moments in Las Vegas for the Raiders since moving to the desert was against their AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders were playing the Chargers in the last week of the regular season in the 2021 season. It was a win or go home for both teams, and the Raiders came out on top in overtime.
Former Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr called it a career and retired this offseason. Carr is one of the best quarterbacks, if not the best quarterback, in the Raiders franchise history. He is one of the best to ever suit up for the Silver and Black as well. Carr was a staple for the Raiders for many years, and it was fun to watch him play, especially for Raider Nation.
Carr led the Raiders to the playoffs twice in 2016 and 2021. Unfortunately, in 2016, Carr got injured towards the end of the season and could not play in the playoff game. Many see that 2016 season as a season where the Raiders could have made a deep playoff run, but the Carr injury put that to rest. In 2021, Carr led the Raiders to an incredible late-season run to get into the playoffs.
Per Raiders: Carr was drafted with the 36th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Raiders. In nine seasons with the team, he broke nearly every franchise passing record, recording 63 wins as a starter and 33 game-winning drives. He holds the franchise record for passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217), pass completions (3,201) and pass attempts (4,958). He also earned four Pro Bowl nods as a Raider.
"Number one has to be for sure, when I called a timeout against the Chargers at home in Vegas baby," said Derek Carr on the Home Grown Network. "It was awesome. I will never forget that moment. I remember stepping into the pocket because I had to put some extra juice on it, I ran into Kolton [Miller] running into my chest, and I remember Zay Jones running a bench, catching it on the sideline, stepping up, first down."
"It was kind of in that moment that I knew we were going to win the game. Our players knew. But I think some people on the sidelines were okay with a tie. I was not okay with that ... I remember standing there and talking to Rich [Bisaccia], telling him let's win the game, he said let's do it. I will never forget standing there, and I am thinking like, dude, we are about to take the Raiders back to the playoffs."
