Former Raiders' Derek Carr Sounds Off on Caesars Superdome
Former Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr recently talked about some of the loudest stadiums in the NFL. One of the stadiums that was the loudest during his Raider career was the Superdome in New Orleans. Carr had a lot of good battles with the Saints before he became their quarterback. Carr was also trying to beat them when he was a member of the Silver and Black.
Carr called it a career and retired this offseason. Carr is one of the best quarterbacks, if not the best quarterback, in the Raiders franchise history. He is one of the best to ever suit up for the Silver and Black as well. Carr was a staple for the Raiders for many years, and it was fun to watch him play, especially for Raider Nation.
Carr led the Raiders to the playoffs twice in 2016 and 2021. Unfortunately, in 2016, Carr got injured towards the end of the season and could not play in the playoff game. Many see that 2016 season as a season where the Raiders could have made a deep playoff run, but the Carr injury put that to rest. In 2021, Carr led the Raiders to an incredible late-season run to get into the playoffs.
Per Raiders: Carr was drafted with the 36th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Raiders. In nine seasons with the team, he broke nearly every franchise passing record, recording 63 wins as a starter and 33 game-winning drives. He holds the franchise record for passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217), pass completions (3,201) and pass attempts (4,958). He also earned four Pro Bowl nods as a Raider.
"Number five the Superdome," said Derek Carr on the Home Grown Network. "I've been the quarterback there. I have been someone who was a quarterback for another team, playing there. And when you are a visitor in that building, it is one of the greatest atmospheres you will ever play in. It is loud, and the fans are passionate. They love their team. And they are against anyone in different colors."
"Yes we did win a game in the Superdome one time. But I remember when we came in there another time, and we could not get the ball past the 50-yard line. It was loud ... I just remember that atmosphere being awesome."
