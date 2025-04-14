Scoping the Outlook for Potential Late-Round RB
The Las Vegas Raiders need to recover from a league-worst rushing season in 2024.
A high-end running back prospect in the early rounds could be the move, but if the Raiders want to spend the pick on a different position, they can always draft later.
Kansas' Devin Neal is a prospect that is likely far better than he is given credit for; the 2025 class is stacked and names that would be valued higher are getting buried -- it's the case with Iowa's Kaleb Johnson and Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson.
Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke, however, sees the potential.
"He is, by all accounts, a good running back," wrote Jahnke. "When comparing him to other potential top-10 rookie running backs, he consistently ranks somewhere in the middle of various statistics, grades and situations. His production numbers are all generally good, but there are no elite numbers, which includes his play as a runner as well as a receiver.
"The most prominent note around his rushing is that Neal played behind one of the best run-blocking offensive lines in the country. He benefitted from perfectly blocked runs on a ridiculous 41% of his carries over the past three seasons. As a team, Kansas’ run-blocking grade ranked third best among Power-Four schools last year and 11th best among Power-Five schools last year. That has at least slightly inflated his numbers compared to other running backs."
"Our draft guide mentions his 'efficient, explosive one-cut ability,' along with his patience, vision and footwork. However, his biggest concern regarding his running is his speed. While he is faster than a few of the other top 11 running back prospects, his speed will be average to below average compared to other NFL running backs."
Jahnke even singled out the Raiders as a potential suitor when projecting the outlook for Neal's role.
"Neal is capable of being an every-down back in the NFL," he wrote. "He consistently played in every situation in Kansas, which makes him an asset to any team. The fact that he is so well-rounded means he should be a fit for any NFL team.
"While there might be 32 running backs who are a better fit for an early down role, Neal could be among the top 32 for a passing-down role. His receiving in college was generally solid, and his pass blocking improved each season. Neal had one poor game as a pass protector in his final season, but otherwise graded relatively well. His combined receiving and pass blocking should be enough to make Neal a third-down back. He should also be a primary backup on early downs, capable of stepping up in a big way if the regular starter suffers an injury.
"There are a few teams, like the Las Vegas Raiders, where Neal could be a third-down back if they wait long enough in the draft to pick a running back."
