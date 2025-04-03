Scoping the Outlook For Potential Raiders RB Pick
There seems to be a very good chance that the Las Vegas Raiders will find their running back of the future with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, as many project them to take Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.
The class is deep, however, and a potential 1,000-yard rusher could be found as far as five or six backs deep into the class.
One of the names garnering plenty of attention is Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins, who was part of a dangerous duo alongside teammate TreVeyon Henderson.
If the Raiders were to hold off and take Judkins in the second- or third-round, they would be getting great value for the pick.
Per Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke, Judkins could contribute at the pro level the same way he did at Ohio State and Ole Miss.
"Judkins’ primary responsibilities will likely be playing on early downs, which he did throughout his college career. The situation he was used in the most was goal-line snaps," Jahnke wrote. "He has the size and speed to be a team’s primary early-down back early in his NFL career.
"Nonetheless, how much he will be used in the passing game? He had experience with this at Ole Miss, but he understandably didn’t play much on passing downs with Henderson on the roster. Most running backs of his size don’t tend to be used on third downs. The running backs at 6 feet or taller and 220 pounds or heavier with the most targets in the NFL last season were James Conner and Najee Harris, neither of whom were often used on third downs. While it’s unlikely he will consistently play on third downs, he can ideally be used in two-minute drills and still catch some passes on early downs."
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, Judkins compares to Joe Mixon, one of the better running backs in the league.
"Judkins is a productive runner possessing good size and great contact aggression. His running style is both urgent and a bit chaotic. He runs with good burst inside but is more collision-based than wiggle-oriented when maneuvering through the lane. He’s efficient on runs outside the tackle box, but he has a tough time outracing pursuit to create explosive runs. He is wired and built for a heavier carry count and short-yardage success, but the disparity in yards per carry between Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, despite running behind the same line, is telling. Judkins might need to be paired with a slasher, but he has the ingredients needed to become a three-down RB1."
Whatever you do, make sure that you follow us on X (Twitter) and IG because doing so ensures that you never miss another story.
We want to hear from you, so sound off on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.