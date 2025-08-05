For Two Raiders' Teammates, It's All in the Family
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson has a teammate that, off the football field, is always watching over him.
It appears as though the second-year cornerback is "blood cousins" with veteran linebacker Devin White. White holds Richardson to a higher standard than the coaches do. White's father, who has since passed, and Richardson's mother, were brother and sister. The two kids grew up about an hour apart in Louisiana.
“I just let him know what my standard is for him,” White said.
White, who was selected in the first-round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, won Super Bowl 55 prior to joining the Raiders. His on the field success trickled down to Richardson who looked to follow in cousin's footsteps.
“Seeing him go to the league, that made me put in my mind that I could do the same thing,” Richardson said.
White and Richardson did not get to see each other often growing up as distance kept them apart. Now, they are inseparable.
“We ride to work (together), we leave from work (together) and we eat breakfast, lunch and dinner together every day,” White said.
When White became a free agent after last season, he opted to sign with the Raiders. White knew Raiders' general manager John Spytek from their days together in Tampa Bay. It doesn't hurt that Raiders' head coach Pete Carroll is known as a master of squeezing defensive players for every bit of energy and perfection they can muster.
While Richardson is fighting for a starting spot in the back end, White, a linebacker, is still trying to hang on prove he has more gas in the tank. The two cousins look out for each other and White serves as a mentor to Richardson.
“(There’s) no offense (taken) or nothing, because you just communicate with each other like that,” Richardson said.
White said he is pleased with the progress Richardson has made during his short career and he deserve his accolades.
“I’m very pleased with him. It’s in the blood,” White said. “But I’m not going to let him take no shortcuts. I’m on him all the time.”
They are both hoping to land starting spots. Richardson is competing with third-round pick Darien Porter, while White is showing in camp he can make an impact and deserve a spot on the field.
“I want to be on the field dominating with him, celebrating with him when he makes a play, when I make a play,” White said. “That’s like a surreal feeling.”
