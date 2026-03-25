Spytek's Second Offseason Has Been Just What the Raiders Needed

The Las Vegas Raiders needed a jolt. They got it as soon as free agency began. Raiders general manager John Spytek wasted no time improving the mess of a roster he inherited last season, his first as a general manager in the league.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Hot Start

During Spytek's first offseason, the Raiders were largely handcuffed by roster and financial issues that they needed to work their way out of. After losing out on Ben Johnson, the Raiders eventually signed Pete Carroll to lead them in 2025. Las Vegas did not make many notable moves in 2025.

Las Vegas entered this offseason with the most open cap space of any team in the National Football League, and have the No. 1 overall pick in their back pocket. Still, Spytek aggressively, but intelligently solidified several of the most glaring holes on the Raiders' roster ahead of the NFL Draft.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spytek's second offseason is not done, but it has already been one of the most productive offseasons the Raiders have had in at least the past five offseasons, if not longer. The amount of talent Spytek and the Raiders signed and retained in free agency will prove vital.

Earlier in the offseason, Spytek noted how critical it will be to supply presumed No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza, with a quality supporting cast. Las Vegas' additions early in free agency was a solid start to setting Mendoza, and the Raiders, up for success in their first season under Klint Kubiak .

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think you want to limit the amount of pressure you have on that guy from the start. Now, if you have a young quarterback, I'm not necessarily in favor of running him out there right away either, so another quality player that can play the quarterback position if you have a young quarterback, Spytek said.

“And obviously, a great offensive line, a run game, all the things that can limit his chances to really get killed. And a great defense too, because if he doesn't feel like he's got to go out there and score 35 points every week, I think that's helpful."

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Still Work to Be Done

Spytek must be commended for the moves he has made so far, which have significantly improved the team compared to last season. However, he still has time to add to what has already been a productive offseason for Las Vegas, as they have 10 total draft picks on the way.

Those 10 picks give the Raiders a chance to expedite their rebuild even more. Their primary goal should be to find two or three players who can develop quickly and be implemented in 2026, while using the 2026 season to gradually bring the rest of the draft class along.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders have taken a big step forward from having one of the worst overall rosters in the league. While it remains to be seen how all the moves work out, Spytek has done a masterful job so far. It would be hard to draw up a better start to this offseason for Las Vegas.