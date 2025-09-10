The Raiders' Unsung Hero in Win Over Patriots
The Las Vegas Raiders made enough changes on both sides of the ball over the offseason that they can finally play complimentary football. Las Vegas' offense looks to be headed in the right direction in their first season under Pete Carroll's guidance.
Patrick Graham's Band of Misfits
The Raiders' defense sustained significant turnover during the offseaon. However, Raiders General Manager John Spytek quickly made up for it by making no shortage roster-related moves.
Bucky Brooks of NFL.com analyzed the Raiders' win over the Patriots, as various aspects factored into the road win. Several of those factors will rightfully receive most of the attention, as Geno Smith's performance and the win itself is big news.
Still, Brooks believes linebacker Devin White's performance was noteworthy.
"On a team full of misfits, Devin White stands out as a potential star based on his debut with the Raiders. The former Pro Bowler led the team with 11 total tackles and a tackle for loss. While the numbers jump off the stat sheet, White's energy, effort and physicality show up when reviewing the All-22 coaches' footage," Brooks said.
"The veteran has a knack as a "see ball, get ball" defender on the second level. As defensive coordinator Patrick Graham tweaks the defense to maximize the playmakers at his disposal, he could expand his call sheet to create more big play chances for his disruptive linebacker with outstanding instincts, awareness and range."
Following the Raiders' win over the Patriots Pete Carroll praised White's growth since arriving in Las Vegas. Carroll noted that White has gradually improved, and that Sunday was just another example of the progress White has made over the past few months.
“I thought, really, since after the first three or four weeks he was with us – I didn't know him very well, didn't understand him – but since he kind of tapped in with us and he had to kind of feel his way because he'd been kicked around a bit in other places and it hadn’t worked out right,” Carroll said.
“But once he started to feel the rhythm of it, I think yesterday was just a continuation of what's been happening. And he and E-Rob [Elandon Roberts] have been communicating on a great level, and he's helping our guys out with his calls and his experience. He has a really good sense for the game. He’s a real natural football player. And so, he's going to keep getting better.”
