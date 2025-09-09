How Raiders Can Take the Next Step Against the Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders' first game of the season may have been the spark Las Vegas needs to have a solid 2025-26 season.
Raiders' Confidence Continues to Increase
During the offseason, and throughout training camp, Pete Carroll expressed confidence in the team's roster. Carroll expressed this confidence even in position groups many believe the Raiders are weak at. Sunday's win over the New England Patriots only added to that confidence.
"I think that's a really good observation, because that's what I observed. And so funny, I think that was a good thought. We played really solid throughout the whole game. We were right in it, mentality-wise, competitively, situations, communications, we were poised," Carroll said.
"And for a first-time team coming out and taking their first shot, and the starters are playing the whole game, you had to find out. And it was a really good first step, a really good first step for us. And there's so many areas to get better and to improve on, but that mentality that they carried into the game and carried throughout the game."
The Raiders spent the offseason, training camp and the preseason building comradery, after wholesale roster changes were made. Las Vegas has become a closer team. Carroll noted that the Raiders showed signs of this during the preseason, and it has translated to the regular season.
"Remember, I made comments after the Seattle game that we stayed connected to the next one, and then we stayed connected, and it carried over, and we were better yesterday than we were at any point in any of the preseason games," Carroll said.
"So, they do feel good. They do feel good about it, and they know that they can play, and they know that we've got guys that can make big plays and make big hits and come through and make big catches and runs, and the QB's going to do what he's been doing, all of that. That has to come to light, and yesterday was really valuable for us in that regard."
The Raiders will face the Los Angeles Chargers next, at home on Monday Night Football. The Chargers swept the series last season, but the new-look Raiders are buzzing with confidence and ready to ensure that does not happen again.
