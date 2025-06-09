The Las Vegas Raiders Face a Significant Question
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a solid offseason, primarily by addressing their most pressing needs on both sides of the ball. After multiple seasons of bad football, the Raiders' front office appears to be a competent one, as their several offseason moves have instantly improved the roster.
Las Vegas entered the offseason with several unknowns related to its roster. They have addressed the roster-related uncertainties and will spend the next few weeks determining how their roster fits together under their new coaching staff. The Raiders have talent and a quality coaching staff.
Still, they will need more than just that to be successful this season, especially in a division that sent three teams to the playoffs last season. Las Vegas must put it all together this offseason and have things as buttoned up as possible before playing the New England Patriots in Week 1.
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY listed the most significant question facing every team in the league this offseason. He believes the Raiders' most pressing question centers around how much of an impact Pete Carroll will have on the Raiders in his first season with the team.
Dragon noted that new Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll has an established brand of football, and many expect him to unleash with the No.6 pick, Ashton Jeanty. The other half of the equation would require the Raiders' defense to hold up its end of the bargain, which is possible.
"Carroll teams historically have stout defenses and are good at running the football. The Raiders had the worst total defense in the AFC West and ranked last in the NFL in rushing last season. Free agent additions Jeremy Chinn and Devin White could make immediate impacts on defense. While rookie Ashton Jeanty is expected to be a difference-maker," Dragon said.
There is plenty of reason to be excited for what the Raiders' future may hold. While there are still many more questions that need to be figured out, that likely will not happen until the Raiders are playing meaningful games.
Las Vegas must do all it can to best prepare itself for the upcoming season. While every season has its unexpected moments, Las Vegas can still find ways to improve.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about this question today!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this question and more in 2025