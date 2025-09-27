Why the Raiders’ Offensive Line Could Make or Break 2025
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- Offensive tackle DJ Glaze's dependable play last season made him the team's unquestioned starting right tackle. However, so far this season, Glaze and the rest of the Raiders' offensive line has underperformed.
Growing Pains
It is common for players who excelled in their rookie season to experience a setback in performance their second season in the league.
Overall, Glaze has not experienced a setback in play, but last Sunday against the Washingon Commanders, Glaze experienced several learning moments against top talent.
Thursday, before the practice, Chip Kelly explained some of Glaze's struggles last week. Kelly credited the Commanders' talent and coachingg. Kelly believes some of Glaze's struggles were due to the fact that the second-year offensive lineman faced top one of the league's better defenses.
"I think it's part of who he played against, too. I think that was a really good front when you play against the Commanders. DQ [Dan Quinn] does such a good job with his front, and they have some players there, and Von Miller has been in the league for a long time and Von's got a Hall of Fame career," Kelly said.
"And I think that's just kind of what it is sometimes. And then schematically, there's sometimes did we slide that way, or did we not give enough help to that side? That can be part of it, too. But we're really pleased with DJ [Glaze], and excited about what he's going to be able to do this Sunday."
The Raiders need Glaze to perform like he normally does. He is normally an anchor on the Raiders' offensive line. However, like every young player who plays a high amount of snaps, Glaze is going through the natural growing pains most young players go through.
Still, even through those growing pains, Glaze has been solid overall. Although the Raiders' offensive line needs help, Glaze has usually held up his end of the bargain. Still, he must continue to improve, as the Raiders need Glaze and the rest of the offensive line to figure things out.
Las Vegas' front office showed a tremendous amount of confidence in their offensive line by not adding to the unit this offseason. Through three games, it appears that may have been the worst decision the new Raiders regime has made to date.
