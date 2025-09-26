Patrick Graham Reflects on Challenge of Bears, Ben Johnson
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders had multiple plays that were uncharacteristic against the Washington Commanders in Week 3. They hope to clean up the mistakes when they face the Chicago Bears in Week 4.
However, for that to happen, the Raiders' defense must play up to their capabilities, as the overall success of the team largely depends on their play. Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham is ready to help the defense rebound.
Graham spoke about the Bears challenge on Thursday,
To hear his comments, view below.
Q: What have you thought about Chicago's offense so far and how has Caleb Williams progressed as he's gone through the NFL?
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham: "First thing that jumped out is the physicality with the offensive line. They've got a lot of good, big players up there, good size, that play pretty physical. And the second thing that would jump out, just in general about the offense, is the team speed. The skill players along with the quarterback, there's an enormous amount of speed out there on the field. So just being ready to capture that. I thought Minnesota did a good job of it; I thought they did a good job. I think Chicago was familiar with it.
"Might have caught Dallas a little bit off guard, but the speed of their team is legitimate. And then in terms of Caleb [Williams], you're seeing the maturity of a second-year player at the quarterback position. And being decisive, having his confidence grow, I think Ben [Johnson] does a good job of helping aid that. I mean, has a proven track record of installing offense, implementing good schemes. He's a great challenge in terms of just to prepare for. He's really smart, that's been documented, but I just think the way he adjusts within the game and how he gets a feel for the flow, it's almost like you're going against a defensive play caller. That's how it feels going against Ben, so it's going to be interesting."
Q: How similar is it to what Ben Johnson was doing in Detroit, and how much has he maybe catered to what Caleb Williams can bring to the offense?
Coach Graham: "I think when you watch in Detroit, that's years of their installation, volume, probably a lot more, but you can see it's building from week to week. So, he has a good system, and he knows what he's doing, and that's been proven. So, I'm sure he's going to add on a little bit more each week. So you see layers of it getting added on as you go."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.