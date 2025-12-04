Raiders' Pete Carroll Clarifies Relationship with Chip Kelly

There have been several times this season where it felt like things could not get any worse for the Las Vegas Raiders. Then, it does. Las Vegas has sustained injuries and more instability among its coaching staff than they expected heading into the season.

On Wednesday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll addressed reports that he and Kelly had issues working together. It had been reported that Carroll and Kelly did not see eye to eye and were not on the same page about several things. Carroll clarified the issue.

“No. I don't know about the reports. I know who I sounded like right there. I don't know about what you're talking about other than there was some clamor because I said something that came out because it wasn't accurate. Chip's [Kelly] a tremendous football coach, and we got along great and communicated well and all that. We just needed to make a change,” Carroll said.

Guaging the Raiders

The Raiders suffered several notable injuries along the offensive line early in the season and have been unable to recover. Las Vegas lost its top two offensive linemen and the season crumbled shortly thereafter. The Raiders have now lost 10 of their last 11 games.

Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently ranked every team in the National Football League. After their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Edholm again ranked the Raiders as the worst team in the league. Las Vegas has now lost six games in a row.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Jaret Patterson (32) rushes the ball past Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"The Raiders played a spirited first half that included two huge red-zone stops, but the familiar descent began when they missed a few tackles and allowed a 59-yard TD run early in the third quarter. The Chargers scored on four of their five second-half drives, and the Raiders countered with two three-and-outs and two turnovers on downs (along with one TD march). That's how you turn a 7-7 halftime game into a blowout loss," Edholm said.

"Brock Bowers scored two touchdowns, including a Catch of the Year candidate, and had more than 40 percent of the Raiders' offensive yards. He needs some help, folks. Pete Carroll fired Chip Kelly after the Week 12 loss to Cleveland, but the offensive coordinator might not have been the source of all problems. If things don't sharpen up fast, Carroll might soon run out of assistants to fire. Losing seasons are seldom fun, but this Raiders campaign has also had ample doses ofpainful and ugly, too."

Be sure to catch all of your stories related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE