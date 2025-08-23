Former Raiders Star Weighs In on 2025 Unit
The Las Vegas Raiders want to be better on the offensive side of the ball. They have the quarterback now and the weapons to do something special this season. But the thing that is going to go a long way for the offense can be success, it is the offensive line of the Silver and Black. The Raiders' offensive line is a mixed group of young and veteran players. The Raiders want to make sure they have the best offensive line they can.
In training camp, the Raiders have mixed and matched the offensive line to get the best starting five. They have even switched some players around in different positions to see what they can do. The Raiders' offensive line is almost set, but there is one battle going on at the right guard position between Jackson Powers-Johnson and Alex Cappa. The rest of the offensive line is likely set.
Raiders Offensive Line
At left tackle, you've got one of the best in the NFL in Kolton Miller. At left guard, you've got Dylan Parham, who is reliable at that position. At the center position is Jordan Meredith, who moved to the position this offseason. And at right tackle, the Raiders have a good young talent in DJ Glaze holding it down.
Former Raiders Pro Bowl offensive lineman Donald Penn had his take about the Raiders' offensive line this season.
"We got to get better. We've got to get more consistent," said Penn. "We've got to get better. We get to see what these young guys are going to do, so I'm excited to watch and see how they've been. I haven't been to training camp. We've Miller is still doing a great job anchoring the offensive line, but I want to see the offensive line get a little bit tougher."
"I want to see us enforce ourselves, assert ourselves a little bit more, protect our guys. Not get stupid penalties doing it, but we need to be a little more tougher, a little nastier. When I played, guys knew you better bring your lunch pail when you're playing against us. I don't think they know that about our offensive line now, so I'm hoping Pete Carroll is going to bring that mentality and we can get back to that tough, hard-nosed, running the ball football, and if we do that, we're going to be alright."
