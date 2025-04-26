BREAKING: Raiders Select Dont'e Thornton Jr. at No. 108
With the No. 108 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected Tennessee wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Thornton is the sixth player the Raiders have selected so far, following the Raiders’ pick of Boise State running back and consensus generational talent Ashton Jeanty on Thursday and TCU wide receiver Jack Bech at No. 58 and Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter with the No. 68 pick on Friday, headlining a host of others.
Thornton will play a key role for the Raiders in 2025 and will be a key piece as the Raiders continue to reload under new head coach Pete Carroll, new general manager John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady.
With Thornton added to the offense, the Raiders now have three rookies who can make an instant impact and change how the Raiders approach game day. Expect Thornton to compete for an early role with the Raiders during his rookie season.
Per NFL.com's draft scout Lance Zierlein:
Long, linear target whose primary function is to take the top off of defenses. Thornton can play through early contact and works past tight man coverage. He’s talented at stacking cornerbacks and tracking the ball when he finds top positioning. He can strike over the top or with routes allowing him to catch on the move. His route tree is limited, so two-high safety looks could park him in the garage. He’s average after the catch on short throws but plays as big as he measures, winning contested catches on all three levels. Thornton is a low-volume target with erratic production, but teams looking for vertical juice should have him on their boards.
The Raiders finished last year with a 4-13 record and entered the offseason with massive changes on both sides of the ball, in the front office, and especially along the coaching staff. Now, the Raiders have invested two picks to ensure they have the right pieces in place moving forward to keep the momentum moving in a positive direction.
The Raiders have made big splashes this weekend and they have enough picks to continue to do so. Make sure you stay locked in on our coverage as we look at what the Raiders will continue to do over the draft weekend.
Below is each pick the Raiders have left in the draft.
- Round 4, No. 135
- Round 5, No. 143
- Round 6, No. 180
- Round 6, No. 213
- Round 6, No. 215
- Round 7, No. 222
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story on the draft again.
Please then let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.