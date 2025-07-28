WATCH: Raiders WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders are much deeper on offense than they were at this time last season. Las Vegas added several players via the NFL Draft and free agency that they expect to make a contribution this season and in the future, including wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Thornton spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Adam But spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: It's a big year for Tyree Wilson; he's going to come speak to us in a little bit. What have you seen out of him, just his development this offseason?
Butler: "I'm pleased with his work ethic, too. He's been trying some new things. I won't go into detail on that, but he's been trying some new things and really being intentional about his work as well. So, I hope everything works out for him. As long as he keeps working, I believe he'll surprise you."
Q: One more teammate to ask about, you did some nice things next to Jonah Laulu towards the end of last season, what's the biggest thing for him going into year two?
Butler: "I would say the biggest thing is just confidence for him. And I think he's done a great job in this offseason program of establishing that. Just showing that he is confident in his play, and just me looking at from the time that he came in the building to now, I would definitely say he holds his head up higher than he did as a rookie. I don't sense any nervousness. I sense somebody this confident that they can play."
Q: What have you thought of Geno Smith early on?
Butler: "Impressive, man. Impressive. The guy really is about his craft. I mean, every day he's got some amazing pass where I'm like, '****". It's crazy. I'm just excited to see him do it in the game."
Q: I have to ask you on that Maxx Crosby interception, where were you on that and how cool was that to see? You talk about being instinctual and being mentally in the right place, how's that tie into that?
Butler: "Yeah, I was right next to him. And, you know what, truthfully, we both knew it was coming. We knew it was coming. I mean, I don't know if you can pull up the tape, but we knew it was coming. And, I mean, how many times has he stopped the screen where he's batted it down, or tipped the ball, or whatever on screenplays. He's got 100 million of those, and that's just what he does. I'm glad he finally caught one this time. And it's amazing to see that."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take