Why Raiders' Injury Report Points to More Woes

Several things, most notably injuries, will mark the Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 season. As bad as the Raiders' 2-14 campaign has been, the team has been a shell of itself for most of the season. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll has essentially been in damage control since Week 2.

As the Raiders' season comes to an end, Carroll and the Team are simply trying to make the best of a complicated situation for everyone involved. Carroll wants to keep his job, and Maxx Crosby wants to play, both of which directly contradict the organization's best interests.

Raiders' Injury Report

Adam Butler, Dylan Parham and Geno Smith all missed Wednesday's practice.The Raiders are already missing their best players, as Brock Bowers, Maxx Crosby and Jeremy Chinn. Las Vegas will have a challenging time beating the Chiefs, especially if Butler, and Parham are unable to play.

Raheem Mostert and Jack Bech were full participants in Wednesday's practice. However, the Raiders' injuries are neither here nor there; the Raiders sat Crosby against his wishes and would be wise to lose on Sunday regardless of who takes the field. The Raiders must complete the mission.

The Raiders know what is at stake for them on Sunday against the Chiefs. After years of the Chiefs dominating the rivalry, one more Chiefs win would be the best thing that could happen to the Raiders, as they would head into the offseason with the top pick in the NFL Draft.

On Wednesday, Carroll noted how the Raiders were unable to make the kind of progress he would have hoped for this season. However, it is hard for a team to make progress when its best players are on the sidelines for much of the season. Such has been the reality for the Raiders this season.

"Well, I would like to have been as competitive as we could have been. You look back, maybe there were some chances that we could have hit on that we didn't. I look back at there's a lot of things that I would adjust just because of where we came out of the offseason, we weren't as far along as we needed to be,” Carroll said.

“And so, even though we played well in the opener, and that was a very good game for us, we could have been better, just better equipped, I think, for the rigors of the next six or eight weeks. I think we should've prepared for that more."

