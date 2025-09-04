The One Thing Raiders' Offense Must Show vs. Patriots
The Las Vegas Raiders have made all the right moves this offseason to have a way better offense than they did a season ago. The Silver and Black will now be led by veteran quarterback Geno Smith.
The Raiders brought in Smith this offseason via trade, and it was one of the best moves, if not the best move, of the offseason for any NFL team. Smith gives the Raiders a great leader on the offensive side of the ball, and now that he can get the player-makers the ball as well.
The Raiders' offense is expected to do good things this season. They also added a veteran play caller in offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Kelly is going to make sure he puts the offense in the best position to be successful. Kelly knows how to dial up plays and is always trying to stay ahead of the game. This pairing of Smith and Kelly is going to be bold well for the Silver and Black. Kelly is ready to show why he is still one of the best to call plays.
The Silver and Black have good weapons across the board. They have the best tight end in football in Brock Bowers. They have a good No. 1 wide receiver in Jakobi Meyers. Then they have some of the best young talent on any roster. That is rooking running backs Ashton Jenty and rookie wide receivers Dont'e Thornton and Jack Bech. The Raiders also went out and signed veteran Amari Cooper. All in all this Raiders offense is stacked and ready to take off.
"I am ready, excited about this Raiders receiving room," said Trevor Sikkema of PFF. Now of course, they have to go out and prove it. But still, Dont'e Thornton looks good. I think he is going to be a key part of Geno Smith's wanting to throw the ball deep. Brock Bowers is obviously unbelievable. Already one of the best tight ends in the NFL. I love Jack Bech. I think Jakobi Meyers is underrated."
"Tre Tucker, I think, is a decent speed option for you. You have Ashton Jeanty to lean on. I actually like that I believe that Chip Kelly and Geno Smith ... I think the Raiders are going to hit you in the mouth.
